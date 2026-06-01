Lawal announced his resignation in a statement shared on his official Facebook page on Monday, saying he could no longer remain in a party whose primary process he described as fundamentally flawed.

“I am exiting the ADC because its just concluded primaries were at all levels massively rigged in favour Kachalla Abubakar Atiku,” Lawal said.

The former SGF alleged that results were altered to favour Atiku and his supporters, adding that even in areas where voting was conducted, declared winners were allegedly replaced.

“Results were just written or rewritten to favour him and his coven. Even where they allowed some semblance of election to hold, the winners were simply replaced with members of his syndicate. In the real sense it was a disgraceful charade,” he said.

Lawal said his decision to leave the party was also informed by his unwillingness to be associated with what he described as a political structure that could influence future elections.

His resignation comes amid lingering controversy over the ADC presidential primary held on May 25, 2026, which produced Atiku as the party’s presidential candidate.

Atiku was declared the winner of the contest with 1,846,370 votes, while former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi and businessman Mohammed Hayatu-Deen placed second and third with 504,117 and 177,120 votes respectively.