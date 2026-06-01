Governor Alex Otti has emerged as the Labour Party governorship candidate for the 2027 general election in Abia State following the party’s primary elections conducted across the state.

The results were declared at the International Conference Centre, Umuahia, by the National Organising Secretary of the Labour Party and Returning Officer for the exercise, Mrs Opara, who announced that Otti polled 368,230 votes in the direct primary.

She said the exercise was conducted in line with the party’s constitution and the guidelines of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

In his acceptance remarks after receiving his Certificate of Return, Otti described his emergence as the beginning of a renewed political responsibility and called on all party candidates to work together toward victory in the 2027 general elections.

He commended party leaders and members for what he described as a peaceful and orderly primary process across the state.

Also emerging as senatorial candidates under the Labour Party were Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe for Abia South, Senator Darlington Nwokocha for Abia Central, and Chief David Ogba Onuoha for Abia North.

For the House of Representatives, the party produced candidates including Obi Aguocha (Ikwuano/Umuahia North/Umuahia South), Ginger Onwusibe (Isiala Ngwa North/South), Amobi Ogah (Isuikwuato/Umunneochi), Alex Ikwechegh (Aba North/Aba South), and Ibe Okwara Osonwa (Arochukwu/Ohafia).

Others include Chima Desmond Anyaso (Bende), Ugochukwu Adinigwe (Ukwa East/West), and Wambu Chiemela (Obingwa/Osisioma/Ugwunagbo), alongside candidates for all 24 seats in the Abia State House of Assembly.

The National Secretary of the Labour Party, Hon. Acho Obioma, who presented certificates of return to the successful candidates, congratulated them and expressed confidence in the party’s chances in the 2027 elections.

Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), led by the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Abia State, Prof. Sylvia Agu, monitored the primaries and declaration of results.

The primaries were conducted across wards and local government areas before final collation and announcement in Umuahia.