Former presidential aspirant of the African Democratic Congress ADC), Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, has ruled out a legal challenge to the outcome of the party’s May 25, 2026, presidential primary, despite alleging widespread irregularities and procedural breaches during the exercise.

In a post-primary statement released on Monday and titled “My campaign, the silent majority and the future of our democracy,” Hayatu-Deen said he had chosen party unity and the broader goal of building a credible opposition over personal political ambition.

His decision comes days after he dramatically distanced himself from the primary process by boycotting the announcement of the election results, citing reports of vote manipulation and concerns over the integrity of the exercise.

In a statement posted on his social media platforms on May 26, before the commencement of result collation, Hayatu-Deen had declared, “I will not be attending the announcement of the ADC Presidential Election Results today. I am concerned by reports from across the country of widespread vote rigging, some of which I myself observed.”

Questioning the party’s commitment to the democratic principles it advocates nationally, he added, “How can the ADC criticise INEC for election interference and the falsification of results, and yet tolerate the same within its own house? I will therefore be taking advice on my next steps.”

The remarks immediately fuelled speculation that the former presidential hopeful could seek legal redress or formally challenge the outcome of the primary.

However, in his latest statement, Hayatu-Deen said he had reached a different conclusion after consultations with supporters and stakeholders.

“I have decided, after careful reflection and wide consultation, that I will not challenge the outcome in court. Nigeria urgently requires a strong, credible and united opposition. That objective must always remain larger than individual ambition or temporary political disappointment,” he said.

While stopping short of providing specific details of the alleged irregularities, Hayatu-Deen maintained that the conduct of the primary failed to meet his expectations and said he had privately communicated his concerns to the leadership of the party.

“The outcome of the May 25 primary did not fully meet my expectations, and I have communicated my deep concerns about certain processes and procedural matters directly and privately to the leadership of the party,” he stated.

“I trust that those concerns will be reviewed in the spirit of continuous improvement, because any party that aspires to lead Nigeria must first demonstrate democratic discipline and integrity within its own walls.”

Hayatu-Deen, who first sought the presidency on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2022 before joining the ADC, said he ventured into the race believing the party could offer Nigerians a different political culture anchored on integrity, ideology and internal democracy.

“I joined the ADC because I sincerely believed that the party represented an opportunity to build something different — a credible opposition movement anchored on a robust ideology, integrity, internal democracy and national renewal,” he said.

Throughout the campaign, he said his interactions with Nigerians across the country convinced him that many citizens still yearn for competent and principled leadership despite growing public frustration with the political class.

He described this constituency as Nigeria’s “silent majority” — citizens who may not dominate public discourse but remain committed to the ideals of fairness, accountability and good governance.

“These are Nigerians who may not always dominate public discourse or social media conversations, but who carry within them a quiet and enduring hope for a better country,” he said.

“Nigerians who still believe that leadership matters. Nigerians who still believe that integrity matters. Nigerians who are not asking for perfection, but who long for a high quality of life, a safer and more secure society, fairness, equity, competence and compassion in governance.”

Despite his disappointment with the outcome of the primary, Hayatu-Deen urged his supporters not to abandon the values that shaped his campaign.

“What I will carry forward from this campaign is not bitterness, but gratitude,” he said, thanking volunteers, donors, party members and supporters across the country.

He also called on Nigerians not to lose faith in the country’s democratic future.

“Please do not stop believing. Do not surrender your hope to cynicism. Do not accept dysfunction as normal. And do not stop believing in the possibility of a better nation.”

Hayatu-Deen concluded by insisting that although his presidential campaign had ended, the broader struggle for national renewal remained unfinished.

“This campaign may have come to an end, but the larger task of building a stronger, fairer and more prosperous Nigeria continues. And that cause remains worthy of our collective effort.”

His intervention comes at a time when opposition parties are seeking to reposition themselves ahead of the 2027 general elections amid growing public concern over economic hardship, insecurity and governance challenges. The ADC primary had attracted significant attention as part of wider efforts by opposition figures to build a formidable platform capable of challenging the ruling All Progressives Congress in the next presidential election.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar was declared the winner of the ADC presidential primaries, garnering 1,846,370 votes while ex-Rivers State governor, Rotimi Amaechi and Hayatu-Deen finished second and third with 504,117 and 177,120 votes respectively.