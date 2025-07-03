Liverpool and Portugal forward Diogo Jota has died at the age of 28 following a tragic road accident in Spain.

The fatal crash occurred on the A-52 motorway, at kilometre 65, near the municipality of Palacios de Sanabria in the province of Zamora.

Jota, born in 1996, was a key figure for both Liverpool FC and the Portuguese national team. The news of his sudden passing has sent shockwaves through the footballing world and beyond.

The Spanish sports newspaper MARCA reported the incident on Thursday, confirming that Jota died at the scene of the accident.

“Liverpool footballer Diogo Jota dies in a traffic accident in the province of Zamora,” the outlet wrote in a brief statement, mourning the loss of the talented player.

Jota was widely regarded for his tenacity, goal-scoring instinct, and versatility on the pitch.

Further details surrounding the crash and funeral arrangements are yet to be announced as of press time.