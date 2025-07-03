Bashir Ahmad, the Digital Media aide to Muhammadu Buhari, has revealed that the former president is stable and responding well to treatment.

Bashir disclosed this on Thursday in a statement on his official X account, explaining that “In light of the recent media reports suggesting that Buhari is critically ill and has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), we find it necessary to set the record straight.”

He said it was true that former President Buhari was unwell and was receiving medical attention, however, contrary to the exaggerated claims circulating in the media, he has been stable and responding well to treatment and his friends and family remained optimistic about his full recovery.

“We appreciate the outpouring of prayers and goodwill from his supporters and well-wishers around the world. We continue to pray for his complete and speedy recovery,” Bashir said.

Reports had earlier emerged, claiming that Buhari was in intensive care and receiving medical treatment in a hospital in London, UK.