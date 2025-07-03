Former presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has said that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition will always put Nigerians first in all its decisions.

This is as Obi reaffirmed his support for the adoption of the ADC as the coalition platform ahead of the 2027 general elections to unseat President Bola Tinubu.

Obi said the move was borne out of a commitment to provide competent and compassionate leadership for Nigeria.

In a post on his X handle on Thursday, the former Anambra governor said the coalition’s decision to unite under the ADC was not taken lightly, but came after “deep reflection” on Nigeria’s current state and the urgent need for a new direction.

Obi wrote, ”Yesterday, the coalition members formally adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the 2027 Nigeria General Elections with Distinguished Senator David Mark serving as the National Chairman and H.E. Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola serving as the National Secretary.

“Our commitment is to sacrifice and work together towards the 2027 General Elections, ensuring that Nigeria gets a competent, capable, and compassionate leadership that will prioritise the nation’s future by putting the welfare of Nigerians first.”

Obi emphasised the importance of collaboration among opposition forces, stating, “No one group can change Nigeria alone.

“To dismantle the structures that keep our people in poverty and insecurity, we must build bridges, not walls, even when those bridges are uneasy.”

PUNCH Online had earlier reported that the coalition, comprising key political figures including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Obi, and other opposition leaders, formally unveiled the ADC as its new platform on Wednesday at the Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja.

At the event, former Senate President David Mark and ex-Osun State Governor Rauf Aregbesola were named interim National Chairman and National Secretary of the ADC, respectively, as the coalition gears up to challenge President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.