Man, 58, allegedly rapes, impregnates 15-year-old hawker

A 58-year-old tailor, Kalu Mba, was on Friday charged before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos for allegedly raping a 15-year-old groundnut hawker and in the process, got her impregnated.

Mba, who resides at Makoko Area of Lagos, is facing a charge of defilement.

The prosecutor, Asp. Ibijoke Akinpelu told the court that the accused committed the offence sometime in July at No 11 Makoko Road, Yaba, Lagos.

Akinpelu said the accused had on several occasions bought groundnuts from the girl and also told her to always bring her torn dresses for amendment.

“She eventually took her torn skirt to the accused for amendment and he had carnal knowledge of her without her consent.

“When she found out she was pregnant, she had no choice but to tell her mother what happened.

“The case was reported to the police and the accused was immediately arrested,” she said.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

Section 137 prescribes life imprisonment for offenders.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

In her ruling, the Magistrate, Mrs O.G Oghre, granted the accused bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case until Jan. 29, 2018 for mention. – NAN.