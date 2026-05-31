The Labour Party(LP) has formally presented Dr. Chibuzo Okereke as its presidential candidate for the 2027 general election, following what the party described as a broad-based consensus among its members and stakeholders.

The announcement was made in Abuja on Friday, May 30, 2026, with party leaders expressing confidence in Okereke’s capacity to provide the visionary leadership needed to address Nigeria’s governance and development challenges.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Ken Eluma Asogwa in a statement indicated that Dr. Okereke is a renowned governance expert, policy strategist, and reform advocate whose contributions to public policy, legislative governance, and institutional development have earned him national recognition.