The Labour Party(LP) has formally presented Dr. Chibuzo Okereke as its presidential candidate for the 2027 general election, following what the party described as a broad-based consensus among its members and stakeholders.
The announcement was made in Abuja on Friday, May 30, 2026, with party leaders expressing confidence in Okereke’s capacity to provide the visionary leadership needed to address Nigeria’s governance and development challenges.
National Publicity Secretary of the party, Ken Eluma Asogwa in a statement indicated that Dr. Okereke is a renowned governance expert, policy strategist, and reform advocate whose contributions to public policy, legislative governance, and institutional development have earned him national recognition.
He currently serves as President of ERGAF-AFRICA Legislative Governance Innovation and Policy Hub, a leading policy and legislative research institution. He is also a legislative consultant to key committees and ranking members of the National Assembly, where he provides expert guidance on governance and public policy matters.
In addition, Dr. Okereke is a Resident Lecturer in the Department of Public Policy and Administration at Miva Open University, Abuja, where he is involved in training future public sector leaders and policy professionals.
A distinguished scholar, Okereke holds a PhD in Legislative Governance Studies, as well as Master’s degrees in Public Administration and Legislative Studies, both obtained with distinction.
His expertise in governance, accountability, and national development has made him a respected voice on major national and international media platforms.
Beyond academia and policy advocacy, the Labour Party noted that Dr. Okereke has demonstrated a strong commitment to youth empowerment, educational advancement, and democratic reforms.
The party described him as a leader whose intellectual capacity, integrity, and dedication to public service align with its vision for a more accountable, competent, and prosperous Nigeria.
The party expressed optimism that his candidacy would inspire Nigerians seeking transformational leadership ahead of the 2027 presidential election.
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