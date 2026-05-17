Shell Nigeria Gas (SNG) recently hosted a Business and Investment Forum in Port Harcourt, bringing together key industry stakeholders to explore opportunities to reduce operating costs, enhance productivity, unlock investment returns, and strengthen competitiveness through the adoption of natural gas.

The forum coincided with the onboarding of two new industrial customers in Agbara, Ogun State—Intercontinental Distillers Limited II (IDL) and Rumbu Industries Limited—into SNG’s expanding gas distribution network. These additions bring the total number of companies leveraging SNG’s cleaner and more cost-effective energy solutions to over 150, many of whom are already experiencing improved operational efficiency and financial performance.

The event attracted a broad spectrum of participants, including manufacturers, gas users, investors, development agencies, and policymakers. It aimed to promote sustainable economic growth in Rivers State and the wider Niger Delta region by fostering investment and strengthening collaboration across the energy value chain.

Representatives from prominent institutions attended the forum, including the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), the Bank of Industry, the Rivers State Investment Promotion Agency, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (Rivers and Bayelsa chapters), the Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce, and the Niger Delta Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Trade, Mines and Agriculture.

In a keynote address delivered by SNG’s Head of Gas Distribution, Chukwuka Amos-Ejesi, on behalf of the Managing Director, SNG, Ralph Gbobo, the strategic advantages of natural gas for manufacturers was highlighted – “Companies that transition to natural gas consistently benefit from lower and more predictable energy costs, reduced exposure to liquid fuel price volatility, enhanced operational uptime, improved planning certainty, and stronger competitive offering for their customers,” he said. “Our focus is to provide solutions that deliver immediate economic value while supporting long-term growth.”

SNG officials also presented insights into the company’s role within the gas value chain, infrastructure footprint, and ongoing expansion plans, particularly in Rivers State. They highlighted the economic and environmental advantages of natural gas relative to alternative energy sources such as diesel, and outlined emerging investment opportunities in gas distribution, industrial supply, and power generation.

Stakeholders commended SNG for convening the forum, expressing optimism that increased gas adoption could help address longstanding challenges related to energy availability and productivity in the region. Idaere Gogo Ogan, Board Chairman of the Niger Delta Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Trade, Mines and Agriculture, represented by the Board Secretary Chief Solomon Edebiri emphasized the transformative potential of gas, noting that over 500 companies in the Niger Delta have ceased operations in recent years. “Effective utilization of gas can significantly reshape industrial practices and revive business activity in the region,” he stated.

The event also marked the execution of Gas Sales and Purchase Agreements with two customers; Boskel Nigeria Limited and Bluefinn Global Resource Limited in Rivers and Bayelsa State further strengthening SNG’s footprint in the Niger Delta.

Meanwhile, the integration of Intercontinental Distillers Limited II and Rumbu Industries Limited into SNG’s network marks another milestone in the company’s expansion efforts. The gas supply to these facilities is equivalent to approximately 4MW of electricity, enabling increased production efficiency and reduced operating costs.

These developments stem from a collaborative partnership between SNG, NNPC Gas Marketing Limited (NGML), and the Customer. According to Gbobo, “These milestones underscore our commitment to expanding our gas distribution footprint, deepening customer engagement, and supporting Nigeria’s industrial growth.”

Executives from the newly connected companies expressed appreciation for SNG’s role in enhancing their operational capabilities and business performance through reliable and affordable energy supply.

Founded in 1998 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Shell, SNG currently provides gas distribution services to industrial customers across Abia, Bayelsa, Ogun, and Rivers States.