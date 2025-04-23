The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has taken responsibility for the accidental airstrike that killed 15 people in Dangebe Village, Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State, on January 11, 2025.

The incident, which occurred less than three weeks after a similar airstrike on December 25, 2024, in Sokoto State that reportedly claimed 10 lives, sparked public outcry and renewed calls for greater accountability in military operations.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Director of Public Relations and Information at NAF Headquarters, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, said the Service has fulfilled all the promises made to victims and their families as part of its efforts to demonstrate accountability and empathy.

According to Ejodame, the interventions included financial support to the families of the deceased, reconstruction of a damaged building in the village, replacement of two destroyed motorcycles, and the construction of a borehole in nearby Kambarawa Village to provide potable water to surrounding communities.

“In a demonstration of empathy, accountability, and unwavering commitment to the welfare of civilians, the Nigerian Air Force has fulfilled all promises made to victims and families affected by the unfortunate airstrike.

“Following the incident, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Bala Abubakar, dispatched a committee of senior officers to conduct a fact-finding mission. He also personally visited Zamfara on March 6, 2025, where he met with survivors, bereaved families, and local leaders.

“During the visit, he pledged immediate and long-term support measures to help alleviate the suffering caused by the tragedy. It is heart-warming to announce that the Nigerian Air Force has kept every word of its commitment.

“The reconstruction of the damaged building has been completed, two brand-new motorcycles have been handed over to their rightful owners, and the promised borehole is now serving Kambarawa Village and surrounding settlements. Additionally, funds have been fully disbursed to victims and their families”, the statement partly read.

Ejodame said that members of the affected community expressed deep gratitude for the NAF’s sincerity and quick response.

“Community leaders and residents alike praised the Service for not only acknowledging the tragic incident but for taking concrete steps to bring healing and hope. These actions are reflective of the Nigerian Air Force’s values of professionalism, responsibility, and respect for human dignity,” he added.

He added that the service remains committed to transparency, accountability, and minimising civilian harm in all operations.

He also said the NAF would continue to engage communities, adhere strictly to rules of engagement, and uphold the highest standards of professionalism across all theatres of operation.

“For the NAF, protecting the lives and property of Nigerians is not just a constitutional duty; it is a sacred trust,” Ejodame stated.