NASS: My N750,000 monthly salary as senator not jumbo pay, says Lawan

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has dismissed views that members of the National Assembly receive jumbo pay.

Lawan, while speaking to a group known as ‘Forum of Senators’, made up of past and present senators, who paid him a courtesy visit in his office, revealed that he receives N750, 000 as salary.

“I never believe that there is anything called jumbo pay to the National Assembly.

“NASS members, both Senate and House, receive what is their salary; I receive 750,000 as my salary.”

He explained further that part of their functions includes oversights and assured that the 9th National Assembly will take it seriously with proper funding.

“We are going to be very serious and systematically entrenched with oversight, any minister or CEO of an organisation that is expected to function must function.

“I need to function as a senator, my office needs to be properly funded and therefore, I cannot conduct my oversight without some funding.”

The Senate President also explained the need for more engagements with the public and why it is important for the continuation of ‘OpenNASS’ initiative introduced in 2018.

“I believe that Nigerians need to understand this, we need to continue to engage with the public, they need to understand what our functions and roles are.

“So I believe that we should continue with OpenNASS; in 2018, we had the first version of it where individuals and NGO’s were invited and we had a lot of activities with the public, we will continue with the tradition and try to enhance it,” he added.