Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan of Kogi Central has dismissed reports claiming she apologized to the Nigerian Senate over the controversy that led to her suspension.

In a statement on Monday, March 24, 2025, the lawmaker described the claims as “false and misleading,” reaffirming her stance on the issue that resulted in her six-month suspension.

“The reports suggesting that I have apologized to the Senate and retracted my position are completely untrue. I stand firmly by my words and actions and have not issued any apology to the Senate or anyone regarding this matter,” she stated.

She condemned those spreading the misinformation, accusing them of attempting to distort the truth and mislead the public.

The senator, who was suspended following a heated exchange with Senate leadership, maintained that she remains committed to her principles and the defense of her constituents’ rights. She further alleged that certain individuals were trying to manipulate public perception with fabricated statements.

“I urge the public to disregard these rumors and publications as they do not represent my position. My commitment remains to truth, justice, and the people I represent.”

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan also expressed concerns over what she described as an orchestrated campaign to silence her voice in the National Assembly.

“This is not just about me; it is about the integrity of our democracy. I will not be intimidated or forced into submission through false narratives.”

She urged her constituents and Nigerians to remain vigilant against misinformation, emphasizing that any official statement from her would only come from her verified channels.

“I appreciate the support and solidarity of my people. Rest assured, I will continue to fight for what is right and just.”