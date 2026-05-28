Ambassador Blessing Fubara Senior, brother of Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has declared his intention to contest the governorship election under the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC), pledging to serve only one term if elected.

He made the declaration ahead of the party’s primary election, describing himself as a “ready, competent and energetic” candidate committed to restoring peace, stability and economic prosperity in Rivers State.

Fubara said the state had suffered economic decline and loss of dignity, calling for a collective political “uprising” to reclaim its lost standing.

He said, “I am addressing you today on the occasion of the Nigerian Democratic Party, Nigerian Democratic Congress Party primary elections across states of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We are standing on a ground competent, reliable and reputable to restore the soul of Nigeria and restore the soul of River State. The case of the political happenings in Rivers State cannot be overemphasised. The people are feeling for this purpose.”

He lamented the current political situation in the state, describing Rivers as distressed and shortchanged.

He said, “We have lost opportunities. We have lost investments. We have lost our dignity as a people. We have lost our pride as Rivers people.”

The aspirant promised to restore peace and economic growth in the state if elected governor.

Fubara also stressed the need to maintain the state’s zoning arrangement, insisting that the Rivers South-East Senatorial District must complete its eight-year tenure.

“Therefore, it is time for a total uprising, for us to make a statement across party lines, across our ethnic and political sentiments, to take over our states and return our dear River States to the zenith of the state as it was known as the treasure base of the nation that was characterised with steaming and booming economic prosperity, people’s community investment advantages.

“Today, we see a River State that is distressed. Today, we see a River State that is shortchanged. Today, we see a River State that seems almost like a conquered state. No, we are not a conquered people,” he said.

He also insisted that political strength lies in the people, not financial power.

“We have decided to offer ourselves to you as a state. We might not challenge the financial capacity that they have, but we know that we have the people, so we are richer in capacity.”

He also called on his supporters across the 23 local government areas of the state to mobilise massively for the party’s primary election.

“I’m calling on my 2 million fans across the 23 local governments of River State that are carrying party holders of the Nigerian Democratic Congress to all come in mass, stand at your polling units, stand at your wards, make a statement for us to reclaim the soul of our dear River States,” he also said.

“We have vowed to you to keep the peaceful existence of the political rotation of River States according to our founding fathers by our districts. The River Southeast Senatorial District must complete their 8-year tenure.

“Therefore, I have vowed to do just a 4-year one-term tenure to bring the expected prosperity and development in River State. When that is done, we will stand with all of our capacity and paraphernalia of office to support our next brother who will come from the next senatorial district,” he said.

He warned that altering the political rotation formula in the state could create a “dangerous precedent.”

“It is of pertinent reasoning for us to understand that it sets a very wrong and dangerous precedent if we alter the senatorial rotation of our leadership and governance in the state. River State has been peaceful in spite of the restlessness that also can be witnessed every other place in the world.

“Politically, within the years past, we have seen the worst part of politics that the world has never witnessed. But I stand to be the only candidate across party lines that will restore peace, that will merge experience and competence to further on the growth and prosperity of our dear River State,” he said

The governorship hopeful equally urged his “elder brother” in the race to step down and support what he described as “the uprising of the people” aimed at reclaiming the state.

“Therefore, I call on my elder brother also in the contest to see reasons to the reason that this is the right time for us to take over our state.

“To rather step down and support the call of the people, the uprising of the people for us to take back our dear state and restore a prosperous and progressive state for all. Long live River State. Long live Nigeria. Long live the Nigerian Democratic Republic. We are all in this together. Thank you. Thank you. And thank you,” he said.