Nigeria has concluded its campaign at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, finishing 40th in the overall medal table with a haul of seven medals.

The country’s medal count includes two gold, three silver, and two bronze medals.

Onyinyechi Mark shattered the Paralympic record in the women’s 61kg powerlifting category, lifting an incredible 145kg.

Folashade Oluwafemiayo won gold in the women’s over 86kg powerlifting category.

Bose Omolayo secured silver in the women’s up to 79kg Para-powerlifting category with a lift of 145kg.

Flora Ugwunwa won silver in the Women’s Javelin F54 category with a throw of 19.26m.

Esther Nworgu claimed silver in the Powerlifting Women’s up to 41 kg category.

Isau Ogunkunle made history by becoming the first Nigerian player to secure an individual medal in Para Table Tennis since the Sydney 2000 Games, winning bronze in the Men’s Singles Class 4 event.