The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has declared its readiness to participate in the 2027 general election on its platform, insisting that the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) decision to derecognise its leadership will not derail its plans.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Tuesday, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, expressed confidence that the party would overcome its current challenges.

“One thing I can guarantee is that we will contest the 2027 election on the ADC platform,” he said.

The party has been entangled in a leadership crisis following INEC’s decision to withdraw recognition of its factions over a subsisting court order. Despite this, Abdullahi maintained that the party still has faith in the judiciary.

“Regardless of what has happened in Nigeria, we still have confidence in the judiciary. We believe we have a slam-dunk case… While we are hoping for the best, we are also preparing for the worst,” he stated.

He added that the party had complied with legal requirements by notifying INEC ahead of its planned congresses.

“If the same INEC that swore in an affidavit that it was aware of the leadership change in the ADC is now turning around to say what they are saying, they are not going to stop us,” Abdullahi said.

The spokesperson stressed that the ADC would not withdraw from the electoral process, warning that doing so would undermine democratic principles.

“We are not going to boycott. Like I said, to boycott is to surrender. I mean, you boycott, you make headlines — then what?” he said.

Abdullahi also accused the ruling All Progressives Congress and President Bola Tinubu of attempting to weaken opposition parties in pursuit of a one-party system.

“We in the African Democratic Congress (ADC) are saying that Nigeria will not become a one-party state in our generation. We will do everything within the law to resist it,” he said.

He further alleged that the ruling party was seeking to dominate the political space ahead of the next election.

“They want a situation whereby when we arrive in 2027, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be the only viable contestant,” Abdullahi added.

Despite the crisis, he said the party remains committed to contesting the election, noting that it carries the expectations of Nigerians seeking political alternatives.