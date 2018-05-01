Nigerians risk jail by buying second-hand phones – Police

The Commander in charge of Rapid Response Squad (RRS) unit of the Lagos State Police command, ACP Olatunji Disu has warned Nigerians through his twitter handle to desist from buying London-used phones.

He warned Nigerians who patronise used phones from London that they risked being arrested and jailed ”if you take your London used phones (second hand phones) to Uk, US, Germany, South Africa, etc, because most of the “London used phones” have been flagged off as stolen or been used for fraud.

He confirmed the recovery of such phones in Lagos.