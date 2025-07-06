The Nigerian Postal Service has denied allegations linking it to drug trafficking activities, saying it does not engage in any form of illegal movement of narcotics.

NIPOST’s clarification follows an online publication that alleged the agency had been used to peddle drugs.

In a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja, the Director of Corporate Communications at NIPOST, Franklin Alao, dismissed the report, describing it as baseless.

“There is no iota of truth in the allegation.

“NIPOST works closely with security agencies and logistics stakeholders, including the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, the Nigeria Police Force, and the Nigeria Customs Service to deter illicit use of logistics channels,” Alao said.

The agency warned that any logistics operator found culpable of aiding criminal activity would face swift sanctions.

“Any operator found to be involved in criminal activity will face immediate regulatory sanctions.

“This includes licence suspension or revocation and reporting the operator to appropriate authorities for prosecution,” Alao added.

The statement came days after PUNCH Online reported that Oludotun Sounde, the General Manager of NIPOST Courier and Logistics Regulatory Department in Ondo State, raised concern about the illegal operations of unlicensed courier services in the country.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting in Akure, Sounde described NIPOST as a critical national infrastructure that links communities and facilitates secure communication.

He warned that the unchecked activities of unauthorised logistics firms posed serious threats to national security and the economy.

However, Alao urged the public to disregard the false claims and to use only licensed courier providers.

He also appealed to media organisations and civil society groups to help promote public awareness and accountability.

“We encourage members of the public to report any suspicious activities to NIPOST or law enforcement agencies.

“We also call on the media and civil society organisations (CSOs) to effectively discharge their roles in shaping public opinion and driving positive change.”

NIPOST spokesman Alao explained that its digital tracking systems are designed to prevent anonymity in parcel delivery.

“NIPOST’s robust digital infrastructure, including the Digital Postcode and Parcel Identification System, ensures full traceability of parcels from sender to recipient.

“These tools enhance screening capabilities and deter ‘anonymous’ individuals, who are usually exploited in illicit parcel transport,” Alao said.