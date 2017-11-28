Nissan Almera wins 2017 NAI ‘Car of the Year’ Award

The Nissan Almera sedan has won the 2017 Nigeria Automotive Industry (NAI) ‘Car of the Year (CoY)’ Award, outstripping keen rivals Ford Focus, Toyota Corolla, Kia Optima and Peugeot 301.

Lagos-based vehicle valuation and automotive research company recognised Almera, also known as Versa as winner in its ‘Car of the Year’ category at the annual event at Eko Hotels and Suites.

Nissan recently tweaked the Almera for improved performance, adding a seamless mix of fuel economy, rare blend of comfort with unprecedented cabin space and dexterity that could arguably be the most impressive in its class yet.

These additions, which also include numerous other niceties, are offered without necessarily tweaking the showroom price of this functional sedan that comfortably sits five passengers over moderate distances with adaptable room to stretch even in vexing traffic.

NAI adjudicators had considered these outstanding attributes when prospecting for the nominees for the ‘Car of the Year.’

The organisers said other dynamics such as out of pocket expenses like fuelling, repairs and maintenance; ownership costs within the first five years coupled with online public ballots also played out in its choice of the 2017 Car of the Year award.

Emerging from a slight makeover, the face-lifted Almera plagiarizes design cues of the mid-sized Nissan Altima but conveys a proficient and distinctive gaze that could attract fleet managers, sales reps, or anyone with an eye for specifics.

The Almera is assembled in Nigeria at the Stallion NMN plant at Lagos–Badagry Expressway, and more than 1000 units have so far been sold since 2015 when the first car rolled out of the plant at VON Automobile complex.

Receiving the commemorative plaque on behalf of the company, Managing Director Stallion NMN Parvir Singh said: “We feel honoured by this outstanding award and we will continue to offer exceptional customer experience in keeping with Nissan tagline, ‘Innovation that Excites.’

He said Stallion NMN and Nissan Sub-Saharan Africa had worked side-by-side to achieve this goal and “together, we will rebuild industrialisation in Nigeria and contribute towards the growth of the manufacturing sector.”

Nissan seeks to continue to grow its market share baring the fact that Nigeria is one of the most important markets in Nissan Africa Growth strategy, Mr. Singh said.