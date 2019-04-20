Onnoghen’s conviction, jihad against Christians – NCEF

The National Christian Elders Forum has described the Thursday conviction of the former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, by the Code of Conduct Tribunal as part of “the jihad” against Christians in the country.

The NCEF  claimed  the development was a continuation of the “jihad that began with the overthrow of General  Yakubu Gowon in 1975”.

The  Chairman of the forum, Chief Solomon Asemota (SAN), said  this in a statement on Friday in  response to an article titled, ‘What kind of elders’ published by a national newspaper.

He  attributed the country’s  under-development to the conflict between democracy and Sharia,  adding  that the amalgamation of the Northern and Southern regions had contributed to the problems of Nigeria.

Asemota said  while proceeds from oil and gas in the South were shared by all Nigerians, “gold and other precious minerals in  the North belong to the North alone to complete annexation of the South to the North”.

He  added, “President Buhari in 1983 committed treason when he overthrew the Shehu Shagari government. This is in addition to the fact that he was one of the seven colonels who masterminded the overthrow of General  Yakubu Gowon in 1975.

“It was the same coup plotters that retired Chief Justice Elias, a Muslim but was a committed democrat, in order to Islamise Nigeria by replacing a Federal Republic with a Sultanate.

“Today, Justice Walter Onnoghen’s removal through stealth jihad of the executive is the continuation of the jihad that began with the overthrow of General Gowon in 1975.” -Punch.

