Nollywood loses movie director

President of Directors’ Guild of Nigeria (DGN), Mr Fred Amata, on Friday, confirmed the death of Nollywood filmmaker, Ifeanyi Onyeabo, saying he died while shooting a movie in Jos.

Amata said in Lagos that Onyeabo’s death was shocking and unbelievable, and had left him pondering on what might have gone wrong.

He, however, could not say the cause of the incident, saying “we are still trying to ascertain what went wrong while at the venue of the film shooting.

“We do not have the details yet, until we reach the hospital to ascertain the cause of his death.

“He will be greatly missed by the entertainment industry.

Pedro Aganbi, former chairman, Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Lagos chapter, said that Nollywood had lost an icon who had contributed to the development of the entertainment industry.

“Ifeanyi has been there from the very beginning of Nollywood and he has been a major contributor to the development of the entertainment industry.

“It is a fall of another ‘Iroko’ and we will surely miss him,” Aganbi said.