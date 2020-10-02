Osun Governor, Oyetola, Ooni Ogunwusi, to grace Johnian’s N50m school project on Saturday

Osun State Governor Isiaka Oyetola and His Imperial Majesty, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife are expected will join other eminent Nigerians at the inauguration of the N50 million projects donated by old students to St John’s Grammar School, Ile-Ife, Osun State on Saturday.

The projects include gated fence, worth N18 million; a full size bronze statue of the founder, Rev. Father Fabian Cloutier, N5.1 million; modern toilets, N12.5million; library renovation, N5 million and renovation of two blocks of classrooms at N15 million.

While the gated fence was funded from the purse of the association, individual sets and philanthropic old students facilitated the renovation of facilities.

Among the old students who sponsored projects is Engr. Ayodele Alabi, whose bronze statue of the founder welcomes visitors to the main grounds of the school.

The statue, atop a marble structure, is 4.3m (13ft) in height.

Besides, Ayodele also renovated a wing of a block of classrooms.

Another old student, Senator Iyiola Omisore donated a computer class and generator while Senator Babajide Omoworare renovated the administrative block.

The 1973/77 and 1976/81 sets renovated blocks of classrooms while the 1979/84 set renovated the library.

Publicity secretary and former Lagos State Commissioner for Information & Strategy, Kehinde Bamigbetan said the association will also confer on the governor and the monarch the Grand Patron awards of the association to appreciate their contributions to educational development of the state.

Established in 1962 by Reverend Father Cloutier, a Canadian Catholic missionary, the school has graduated no fewer than 9,112 students.