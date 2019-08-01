PDP warns APC against attempts to gag, frame Atiku

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday warned the All Progressives Congress (APC) against any attempt to frame up its presidential candidate in the February election, Atiku Abubakar, over his comments on national issues.

The opposition party said it had taken note of the statement by the APC warning Atiku against making comments on the state of the nation and that his ‘patriotic reactions’ to pressing national issues amounted to felony.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement on Wednesday stated that Atiku’s comments on national issues were within his constitutional right of freedom of speech, not only as a citizen of Nigeria but as a former vice president as well as a leader and presidential candidate.

He argued that none of Atiku’s statements fell within the realm of felony in anyway.

He said, “However, intelligence available to the PDP largely posits that the threats against Atiku emanated from certain persons around the Buhari Presidency who are jittery that President Muhammadu Buhari’s defence is collapsing at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal for which they have become desperate to use underhand methods to stop Atiku.

“The PDP invites Nigerians to note that the renewed allegations against Atiku Abubakar came after a witness told the court, as has been publicly reported, that the Army never required any enlisted officer to submit his WAEC certificate, in total contradiction to claims that Mr President’s certificates were in the custody of the Army.

“Our party counsels the APC to rather get ready for justice instead of seeking ways to frame up Atiku Abubakar on flimsy and unconstitutional grounds.”

Ologbondiyan said while the PDP was in power, it never gagged the APC and its leaders, including Buhari, from exercising their freedom of speech and freedom after speech in line with the laws.

According to him, Buhari issued over 160 statements while he was in the opposition, including alleged inflammatory remarks like the one that Buhari called on his supporters to take their fate in their own hands.

He said it was disturbing that the APC was attacking Atiku for commending British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, for appointing 39 years old Nigerian, Kemi Badenoch, as a minister in his cabinet.