The police authorities have placed their men on red alert ahead of a fresh nationwide protest slated for Monday (today) by the Take-It-Back Movement and other civil society groups.

The Nigeria Police Force said it had deployed its personnel in strategic locations while warning the protesters to shelve the planned demonstration, which was meant to protest the worsening hardship in the country, clampdowns on civil liberties, and the crisis in Rivers State.

The state police commands in separate interviews with The PUNCH also highlighted the steps being taken to ensure that the rally did not degenerate into violence.

However, the National Coordinator of the Take-It-Back Movement, Juwon Sanyaolu, said the protest equally aimed to confront issues surrounding the misuse of the Cybercrime Act, stating that the group would not back down on the rally.

The civil disobedience comes nine months after the #EndBadGovernance protests, which were held last August to protest the high costs of living in the country.

In Abuja, the organisers said they would converge at the National Assembly.

Speaking in an interview on Sunday, Sanyaolu stressed that the organisers are prepared for any form of repression by security agencies.

“We are undeterred by police attempts to repress the protest, and we are prepared to challenge any possible repression that may arise in the course of our peaceful protest tomorrow.

“What we saw during the #EndBadGovernance protests was a disgrace and affront to the democratic rights of citizens. Many were killed, and minors were arrested. All things being equal, the IG should have left that seat, and the president should not still be in office,” he said.

He added that mobilization efforts had shown a growing wave of public frustration.

“Interestingly, you’ll discover that Nigerians are fed up. Recently, we saw the beginning of a 30-day challenge by Nigerians to express their frustrations about the government of the day,” he noted.

One of the coordinators of the protest in the nation’s capital, Adenola Michael, confirmed that the threats of clampdown would not deter them.

“We do realise Nigeria is supposed to operate a democracy even though most of the rulers are tyrants. As such, we will not be deterred by threats of clampdown, knowing that the laws of the land still guarantee our right to protest. We will surely exercise it, in defence of our dying democracy,” he said.

But the NPF advised the organisers to suspend their plan, describing the protest as “ ill-timed and mischievous.”

The protest coincides with the commemoration of the maiden National Police Day.

In a statement on Sunday, the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, questioned the timing of the rally.

He said, “The Nigeria Police Force has read in the news that a group called Take-it-Back Movement is planning a protest across various states of the Federation, most especially the Federal Capital Territory, scheduled to hold on Monday 7th April, 2025, a day earmarked by the Federal Government as the National Police Day, to celebrate the resilience and dedication of officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force.

“While not against the exercise of citizens right to peaceful assembly and association in Nigeria as enshrined in the Constitution, the Nigeria Police Force is deeply concerned about the motive behind such protest scheduled on the same day the contributions of the Nigeria Police Force to national security is to be celebrated, putting into consideration that such glamorous event would bring together dignitaries from all spheres of life both internationally and within the country, including foreign Inspectors-General of Police and diplomats.”

Adejobi noted that the declaration of April 7 as National Police Day aligns with international best practices, where nations dedicate a day to honour their police institutions.

The police advised the organizers to reconsider their plans and opt for more constructive channels of engagement with the appropriate authorities.

Adejobi said, “In line with best global practices adopted by nations in celebrating the achievements of its Police institution, the Nigerian Government has taken the bull by the horn by declaring every April 7 as National Police Day.

“The rationale behind staging a nationwide protest on the same day is however questionable and perceived to be a deliberate attempt and unpatriotic act that is capable of rubbishing and maligning the image of the Nigeria Police and the nation as a whole.”

Reaffirming the Force’s commitment to upholding the law and respecting the rights of citizens, the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, urged the group and their supporters to embrace dialogue and follow due process in pressing home their demands.

Adejobi added, “The Nigeria Police Force hereby advises the organizers to shelve this planned protest as it is ill-timed and mischievous.’’

The police urged the organizers and individuals who intended to join the protest to pursue dialogue by engaging the proper institution of government to press home their demands.

Victor Lijofi, one of the coordinators of Take-it -Back Movement in Osun State, said the protest against bad governance and suppression of free speech would hold in the state.

Lijofi rejected the police advice to shelve the demonstration, saying the protest was not about the security organisation.

“It is about the Nigerians that employ the police. So, the protest will go ahead in Osun, and we are inviting the police to play their roles of providing security for lives and properties,” Lijofi said.

In readiness for the protest, the Lagos State Police Command has placed its commanders and officers on alert.

The Commissioner of Police, Moshood Jimoh, in a directive, also ordered that security be beefed up around critical infrastructure and strategic locations across the state to prevent any disruption.

The circular by the command partly read, “Intelligence report at the command’s disposal reveals a plan by some subversive groups parading themselves as civil society organisations, and other misguided anti-government forces, to incite nationwide protest on 7th April 2025 aimed at drawing the attention of the government to their perceived prevailing high cost of living and free speech suppression.

‎‎“Furthermore, the groups have flooded the social media platforms with narrations geared towards winning public sympathy, discrediting the government and galvanising support for the protest.

‘’Experience has shown that criminals may want to seize the opportunity of the protest to cause mayhem, particularly to launch attacks on government facilities and opposition leaders to disrupt socio-economic activities in the state, amongst others.”

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command also confirmed its readiness to respond to any issues that might arise during the demonstration.

Responding to an inquiry, the command spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, said, “We are aware, and we are on it.”

Similarly, the Commissioner of Police, Adamawa State Command, Dankombo Morris, has alerted all the commanders and officers in the command about the rally.

“The directive was based on intelligence reports that some groups, operating under the guise of civil society organisations, are preparing to mobilise protests across Nigeria,” the command spokesman, Suleiman Nguroje, disclosed in a statement on Sunday.

The statement stated that the CP has scaled up security across the state and around critical infrastructure and other strategic locations.

It added, “Notable points of convergence for the protest in the state, particularly Labour House, public and private warehouses, PZ Roundabout, Aliyu Mustapha International Airport, marketplaces, Unity Flyover, Roundabouts, Doubeli Junction, Dougirei Junction, Jabbama Toll Gate, Jimeta-Girei Bridge, State House of Assembly, federal and state secretariats, media houses, Federal and State High Courts/Appeal Court Complex are to be adequately secured and dominated by the police and other law enforcement agencies.”

The commissioner disclosed that the personnel for the operation will be drawn from various formations and units, including the Department of Operations, State Criminal Investigation Department, Area Command Headquarters, Department of Finance and Administration and the Special Rapid Response Team.

The command would also draw personnel from the Police Mobile Force 14 Yola and PMF 65, Mubi, Special Protection Unit Base 3, Yola, Counter-Terrorism Unit Base 14, Anti-Bomb Disposal Unit, Yola, Central MTD, Yola, as well as all divisional police headquarters across the state.

The command appealed to residents to remain calm, go about their lawful business, and report any suspicious movement or activity in their neighbourhood to the police.

The Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Lanre Ogunlowo, vowed not to allow a breach of the peace during the planned protest.

Ogunlowo stated, “While it is the fundamental right of the people to protest peacefully, the police will, however not tolerate break down of law and order.

“Though, as we speak, nobody has contacted the command about any protest, but we will continue to do our job and never allow or encourage any action that could hurt the peace we are enjoying in the state.”

On its part, the Niger State Police Command warned residents against any breakdown of law and order during Monday’s protest saying such acts would not be tolerated.

The spokesman of the command, Wasiu Abiodun, in a statement on Sunday, explained that police were aware of the planned rally.

Abiodun disclosed that the commissioner of police had directed the Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers to adequately deploy men, embark on confidence-building patrol and ensure high visibility of policemen across the state.

‘’But no group of persons have come out to inform the command of their intention to protest. However, the command is fully prepared to carry out its statutory responsibility of ensuring public safety,” Abiodun assured.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Nasarawa State, Ramhan Nansel, threatened to arrest residents who breached the law during the rally, pointing out that the necessary deployments had been made.

He said, “As I speak with you now, the command is already working to ensure that law and order is maintained in the state during the protest.

“Though there are currently no signs of violence across the state but we will still be on the lookout to ensure that the peace that we have been enjoying in this state is maintained. I can assure you that anyone who goes about looking for trouble or causing any form of violence will be arrested.’’

The Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps affirmed that it was collaborating with other agencies to tighten security in the state.

The NSCDC Public Relations Officer in the command, Ayoola Michael, stated, “The command is coordinating closely with other security agencies to monitor the situation and prevent any form of disruption. Our officers are strategically deployed across key areas, and we are prepared to respond swiftly to any developments while upholding the right to peaceful assembly.’’

The Jigawa State Police Command said it has not received any formal notice regarding the Monday protest.

The Public Relations Officer, Shi’isu Adam, however, added that the command was ready to contain any incident.

In preparation for any potential scenario, Adam explained that the police have established communication channels with various stakeholders, including community leaders and local government officials.

“This collaboration aims to facilitate effective response strategies,” he added.

Speaking in a telephone interview on Sunday, the spokesman for the Sokoto command, Ahmed Rufai, said the command would hold a management meeting on Sunday evening where it would engage with residents and community leaders.

“We will engage stakeholder, including the leadership of resident communities, to convince their wards on why they should not participate in such protests.

“We must be aware that this state is predominantly a Muslim state, and the issue of the recent Edo killings is still ranging among the people. If such a protest is allowed to be held, some people may hijack it to avenge the killings in Edo State.

“Most of our people here cannot differentiate between bad governance or any other protest, so we need to be very proactive in preventing such an incident from happening,” he reasoned.

The state Commissioner for Information, Sambo Danchadi, advised the organisers to jettison the idea, arguing that the state government was doing a lot to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people.

The Kebbi police spokesman, Nafiu Abubakar, disclosed that the command was not aware of the planned protest but said it was ready to protect lives and property.

Ahead of today’s rally, the Katsina police spokesman, Abubakar Sadiq, assured that adequate security deployments had been made.

Like other states, the Benue State Police Command confirmed that its men are ready to manage the protest.

The police spokesman in Akwa Ibom State, Timfon John, stated, ‘’As regards the protest, the command advises the organizers to think twice and shelve their protest. We encourage dialogue with different institutions of government.’’

“But as a command, we are prepared. You know we’re proactive in terms of security of lives and property, and we assure the public to go about their businesses; they should not be scared,” John said.

The Gombe State Police Public Relations Officer, Buhari Abdullahi, complained that they did not know the identities of the protest organisers, adding that the command had not been informed about the demonstration less than 24 hours before the event.

Abdullahi’s counterpart in Yobe, Dungus Abdulkarim, clarified that the command was working to identify the protest leaders and understand their motivations.

“The police command is collaborating with the State Investigation Bureau to identify the leaders behind the planned strike and understand their motivations.

“Despite reports of a planned nationwide strike, no one has officially approached the command to seek permission for a protest in Yobe State,” he explained.

He added, “We are fully aware of the threats and are working to find out what may happen during the protest. From now till midnight, we will keep monitoring the situation and prepare measures against any possible break of peace in the state.’’