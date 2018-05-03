Police re-arrest Melaye after court grants bail

Senator Dino Melaye was arraigned quietly today by the police in a chief magistrate’s court in Wuse Zone II district of Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

His arraignment followed his discharge from the National Hospital, where the police had sequestered him since last week Tuesday.

He was re-arrested after being granted N90million bail to face the scheduled trial in Lokoja, Kogi state.

In a statement, police said Melaye was arraigned in court and charged with Criminal conspiracy, causing damage to Government property, attempted suicide and escape from lawful custody.

“It will be recalled that, on the 24th April, 2018, at about 1200Hrs, Sen. Dino Melaye while in lawful custody of the Nigeria Police Force and being taken for arraignment for Conspiracy and Unlawful Possession of Prohibited Firearms in Court in Lokoja, from Abuja, escaped from lawful custody when hoodlums and miscreants in Two (2) Toyota Hilux Vehicles blocked the Police vehicle conveying Senator Dino Melaye around Area 1 Round About, Abuja and in the process the Senator broke the side glass of the vehicle and jumped out of the Police bus through the window and was rescued from the Police men by hoodlums and miscreants to an unknown destination before he was rearrested at Zankli Hospital in Abuja later in the day on same date. This case was investigated and that is why the Senator was arraigned in court today.

“Meanwhile, the Police Investigation Team re-arrested Senator Dino Melaye today, 2nd May, 2018 after his arraignment at Chief Magistrate Court, Wuse for the pending offences of Criminal Conspiracy and Unlawful Possession of Prohibited Firearms already filed in a Court of competent jurisdiction in Lokoja for which he will be arraigned without further delay”.