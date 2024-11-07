Outgoing Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has expressed his readiness to willingly submit himself to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) if the anti-graft agency requires his presence in connection with his eight years of stewardship in the state.

Obaseki made this declaration yesterday in Abuja during the EdoBEST National Results-Sharing Session, an event highlighting his administration’s achievements, particularly in the education sector.

He emphasized that he is not afraid of the EFCC, stating that he would willingly surrender himself to them if needed, as he has nothing to hide.

The governor pointed out that his administration has made remarkable progress, particularly in education, and asserted that he has nothing to fear regarding any allegations. He also criticized opposition parties, particularly the All Progressives Congress (APC), for focusing on “unnecessary and silly petitions” instead of addressing the pressing issues affecting Nigerians.

Obaseki, who acknowledged the hardships Nigerians are facing, called on the APC to shift its focus from vendetta to addressing the suffering of the people. He also described his political opponents in Edo State as “bitter” and “full of vendetta,” claiming that they are jealous of the achievements his administration has made.

“I’m not afraid of the EFCC. Why should I be? What is important is focus. I came into office and ignored the noise, concentrating on what I felt was important, and today you can see the results,” Obaseki said. “If the EFCC calls on me, I will hand myself over; I have nothing to hide.”

He also expressed his belief that the bitterness and vindictiveness in the political landscape are secondary to addressing the real challenges faced by the country. “What matters is focusing on our people and making Nigeria better. The suffering is too much. We, who are privileged, should focus on making a positive impact, not on side issues like vendetta.”

Reflecting on his legacy, Obaseki said he is leaving office with his head held high, proud of the enduring development he has brought to Edo State, especially in the education sector. He noted that his administration’s educational reforms, including the enrollment of over 400,000 children and the establishment of a technical college, would leave a lasting impact on the state.

Obaseki pointed out that, unlike previous attempts at educational reform, his administration had implemented tangible solutions. “We are not just talking about teacher training or increasing enrollments. You can come to Edo and see the data. We have enrolled over 400,000 children, and you can identify them because the data on every child is there.”

He also highlighted a recent achievement—the commissioning of a newly rebuilt technical college designed to train young people in vocational skills such as catering, mechanics, bricklaying, and construction, helping them become self-sufficient and useful to society.

In addition, the governor opposed a proposal from the Nigerian Academy of Letters to hand over unity schools to states. He suggested that unity schools should instead be managed by entities capable of providing them with the resources necessary to meet global educational standards.

“The original intention of unity schools was to make them elite institutions for the best and brightest,” Obaseki said, referencing remarks made by the keynote speaker, Prof. Olubayi Olubayi. “Unity schools should cater to exceptional students from across the country, equipping them to lead in policy-making and innovation. Such schools require substantial resources, so they should be managed by a combination of private and public sectors, rather than by states alone.”

Obaseki emphasized that the most important factor is not ownership but the output and quality of education produced by these institutions.