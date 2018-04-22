Pres. Buhari returns to Nigeria from UK

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Saturday, returned to Nigeria after his over one week official trip to the United Kingdom.

Buhari was received at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, by top government officials including his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari.

While in the UK, the President participated in the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.

During his visit, Buhari also met with the British Prime Minister, Theresa May.

He also met with the Archbishop of Canterbury, Most Rev. Justin Welby.

Buhari also met with a national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The President, also on Sunday, met with members of the Buhari Diaspora Support Organisation led by Mr. Charles Sylvester.

He also met with the Chief Executive Officer of Royal Dutch Plc, Mr. Ben van Beurden.