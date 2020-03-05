Preventing a Covid-19 epidemic – Punch

Despite copious warnings about the need for increased vigilance to prevent the import of the deadly coronavirus disease into the country, Nigeria’s immigration officials were all but dead to the world last week when an infected Italian entered the country. Undoubtedly, this presents the country’s feeble public health system with an unpredictable challenge that advanced countries with sophisticated health facilities and better-trained personnel are currently finding very difficult to handle.

The Italian, who flew into Lagos from Milan, had a good two days of free movement, enough time to spread the disease to as many people as he met, before he was identified. Even then, it was the man’s voluntary decision to turn himself in, after falling ill, that saved the day. During his period of unhindered movement, he had slept at a hotel in Lagos and taken a trip to Ewekoro in neighbouring Ogun State, during which time he met with business partners.

This means that he must have been exposed to many people right from his time on the flight to the time he spent moving around the country. These are suspected cases that should urgently be traced and isolated. They are potential sources of spreading a disease that has thrown the whole world into panic. The Minister of Health Osagie Ehanire’s complaint that many passengers on the flight gave telephone numbers that could not be reached when dialled shows how challenging contact tracing will be.

The disease, also known as Covid-19, was first reported in Wuhan, China, on December 31, 2019. Since then, it has been rapidly spreading across the world and claiming fatalities at an alarming rate. Such has been the rate of infection and fatality that the World Health Organisation has declared it a global public health emergency. As of Tuesday, the virus had been confirmed in over 70 countries, mostly in Asia and Europe. So far, more than 90,000 cases have been reported worldwide, 80 per cent of them in China. It is gradually creeping into Africa.

More than 3,200 deaths have also been reported, according to WHO, mostly in China. Outside China, however, South Korea, Iran, the United States and Japan have reported increasing number of cases. Although not much is known of the virus, THE ECONOMISTsays, “25-70 per cent of the population of any infected country may catch the disease.” Based on the Chinese experience, it is expected that about 80 per cent would be mild, but the paper said, “Across the world, the death toll could be in the millions.” This is frightening.

Given the role China plays in the Nigerian economy, it would have been very difficult to prevent Covid-19 from entering the country. Nigeria has been increasingly benefiting from China’s generosity in doling out loans. Currently, the Chinese are involved in mining and in the reconstruction of Nigeria’s crumbling railway infrastructure. Ironically, the virus did not enter the country through China.

Notably, one of the countries with a high burden of the disease outside China has been Italy. In fact, Italy has the highest number of infections in Europe, numbering over 2,502 cases and a death toll of 79, as of Tuesday. This makes it imperative that anybody from that country should have been seriously screened, but that did not happen.

Besides, the company that the Italian has business deals with should have asked him to delay his trip until further notice. That is what other countries are doing. Therefore, Nigerian firms should henceforth, do the same. Japan, which is hosting this year’s Olympic Games, is already considering a postponement. As of Sunday, 78 countries had imposed entry restrictions on travellers from South Korea. Even China, from where Covid-19 originated, has come up with a policy to quarantine people from Italy and other high-risk countries. So, it is surprising that someone from Italy could enter Nigeria without any serious screening.

Lulled into a false sense of confidence by the success in the handling of the dreaded Ebola virus outbreak of 2014, Nigerian officials made it appear as if they were also well equipped for the coronavirus battle. But they are now running helter-skelter, just trying to trace contacts. While basking in the euphoria of the 2014 Ebola success, they forgot that it came at a price as seven people died from 19 cases of infection, said WHO.

The virus, a newly-discovered member of the coronavirus family that is also responsible for common cold, the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, has no cure. A zoonotic disease — meaning that transmission was originally from animal to man — Covid-19 symptoms range from fever and cough to shortness of breath and breathing difficulties. But in more serious cases, the patient could develop pneumonia, SARS and kidney failure, leading to death.

For now, what should be done is to trigger an increase in public awareness so that Nigerians would realise the danger in coronavirus and take steps to prevent its spread. The most important thing is the maintenance of a high level of hygiene, especially hand washing, using soap and running water. Experts recommend covering of nose and mouth when sneezing and coughing. Avoiding close contact with anyone exhibiting the symptoms is advised, while food items like meat and egg should be thoroughly cooked. Large gatherings should also be discouraged.

Infected people are advised to isolate themselves from close family members and report to hospital where experts will care for them. Since it has no cure, patients can get some relief when the symptoms are treated. So far, most deaths are among the elderly and those with a compromised immune system. So, many who have mild infections are expected to recover. The government should ensure that every visitor to Nigeria is well screened while flight from such countries should be barred.