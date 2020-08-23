PSG seek Champions League glory against Bayern Munich today

PSG and Bayern Munich will tackle each other in the Champions League final today.

Both clubs have dominated their respective domestic leagues and will be looking to cap off campaigns by winning the biggest prize in Europe to seal a quadruple (PSG) or a treble (Bayern Munich).

In either case, the Parisians and the Bavarians have played some scintillating football in the Champions League mini tournament in Portugal and will confident that they have enough firepower to outscore their rival on Sunday.

As for PSG, their journey in Lisbon started with late drama as substitute Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored in second-half stoppage time to seal a frantic 2-1 win over Atalanta in the quarter-finals. The semi-finals seemed a much straighter forward contest as the Parisians found their groove and eased to a 3-0 win over RB Leipzig.

Central to PSG success will be the dynamic of the attacking trio of Di Maria, Neymar and Mbappe. All three have plenty of pace, and that could be the decisive factor in the Parisians on lifting the Champions League for the first time in their history.

In team news, Costa Rican keeper Keylor Navas is facing a race to be fit for the final after coming off with an injured thigh against Atalanta, Sergio Rico could again deputise. Marco Verratti came off the bench in the semi-final and will now be pushing for a starting place on Sunday with fellow midfielder Idrissa Gueye a fitness doubt.