Ramadan: Pray against COVID-19 – Jonathan, Atiku, NASS, Governors, PDP tell Muslims

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Senate President Ahmad Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila, and the Peoples Democratic Party have asked Muslims to pray against COVID-19 during this year’s Ramadan.

In their separate messages on Friday, they also asked Muslims to pray for the peace and prosperity of the country.

Jonathan said via his Twitter handle @GEJonathan that he was hopeful Muslims would achieve the purification of the soul during the Ramadan.

“As the Muslim Ummah begin the holy month of Ramadan, I urge all our brothers and sisters to pray for the peace, health, and prosperity of our nation,” he wrote.

In his message, Atiku said the Muslim faithful had never witnessed a pandemic like the coronavirus in recent history, hence he urged them to pray for Nigeria during the Ramadan.

“I urge Muslims to be steadfast and adjust to the new reality imposed by the coronavirus disease. These challenges are a test of our faith and resilience in the face of tough times,” he wrote on Twitter.

Also, Lawan, in a statement he signed, urged Muslims to pray for the country as it battles the COVID-19 pandemic. However, he also urged them to maintain social distancing throughout the period.

Gbajabiamila also said in a statement, “As we all ushered in the holy month of Ramadan, I pray the Almighty Allah will enable us to see the end of the month in peace and accept all the acts of Ibadah to be offered during the month.”

Also, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement said Ramadan presented “a divine opportunity for mankind and Nigerians in particular, to draw nearer to the Almighty Allah in supplication to bring solutions to the challenges of life, especially the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.”

Also, some state governors have urged the faithful to use the period to pray for the end of coronavirus in Nigeria.

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, felicitated with Muslims in the state for witnessing the beginning of another 30 days of fasting.

Also, Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has predicted that Nigerians and indeed the world will come out of the Covid-19 war stronger, considering the huge blessings that come with the holy month of Ramadan.

In Kogi, Governor Yahaya Bello congratulated the Muslim Ummah on the sighting of the moon which signified the commencement of this year’s Ramadan fast.

Also, Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has urged the Muslim community in the country to use the period of the fast to pray to Allah to save the people of the state and Nigeria in general from the affliction of coronavirus which is ravaging the world.

In Kaduna State, Governor Nasir el-Rufai has appealed to Muslims to see the special circumstances under which Ramadan is being observed this year as a necessary sacrifice to safeguard public health.