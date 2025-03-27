The House of Representatives has rescinded its decision on the second reading of a bill seeking to strip the Vice President, governors and deputy governors of immunity, as well as a bill advocating the death penalty.

The decision was taken after Majority Leader, Julius Ihonvbere, moved a motion during Thursday’s plenary, which was presided over by Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu.

The bill was among the 42 considered and passed through second reading during Wednesday’s plenary session, presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Okezie Kalu.

Sponsored by Rep Solomon Bob (Rivers PDP), the bill is seeking an amendment of Section 308 of the 1999 Constitution to guard against abuse of office and to ensure transparency in governance.

The long title of the proposed legislation reads, “A Bill for an Act to alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to qualify the immunity conferred on the President, remove the immunity conferred on the Vice President, the Governors and their deputies, in order to curb corruption, eradicate Impunity and enhance accountability in public office and for Related Matters.”

Also, a Bill for an Act to Alter the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, to Review the Penalties for Certain Capital Offences in Alignment with Relevant International Best Practices and for Related Matters (HB. 2120) sponsored by Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu and six others which was passed on Wednesday was also rescinded for further debate.