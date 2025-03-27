In continuation of its quest for a new people’s democratic Nigerian Constitution, The Patriots led by former Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku are to meet the leadership of the National Assembly in April.

The scheduled meeting with both the Senate and the House of Representatives comes as a follow-up to an August 9, 2024 meeting held with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Patriots comprises eminent Nigerians including Ike Nwachukwu, Tanko Yakasai, Olusegun Osoba, Alani Akinrinade, Anya O. Anya, Idika Kalu, Obiageli Ezekwesili.

The membership also includes Philip Asiodu, Pat Utomi, Solomon Asemota (SAN), Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), Obong Attah, Anthony Kila and Labaran Maku.

The group remains persistent in its call on President Bola Tinubu to convene a Constituent Assembly where Nigerians from every part of the country negotiate a Constitution that reflects their will and their existence.

The eminent Nigerians insist that only having a people’s democratic Constitution is solution to the nation’s challenges of hardship, corruption and insecurity.

The Patriots restated these calls when members converged on Wednesday for the 20th memorial anniversary of their founding chairman, Chief FRA Williams at the FRA Williams Chambers in Lagos.

Addressing journalists on the occasion, General Secretary, The Patriots, Mr Olawale Okunniyi said the group’s mission to the National Assembly is to demand the lawmakers to amend Section 8 and 9 of the 1999 Constitution to include a Referendum/Plebiscite clause whereby the people can demand a change of the Constitution at any time.

Questioned whether the constitution of membership of the 2014 National Conference could not be termed a Constituent Assembly, Okunniyi said there was need for a referendum to have been done in determining its membership composition.

“On August 9, 2024, we met with President Bola Tinubu where we stressed that there is need to replace the 1999 Constitution which has impeded our progress as a nation.

“We demand the President to immediately convene a Constituent Assembly for people to negotiate their existence. A people’s democratic Constitution is way out of hardship, corruption and insecurity.

“The current Constitution is warped, fashioned after corruption and supports corruption. The foundation, which is the Constitution, is faulty. Only two percent of Nigerians are benefiting from the Constitution and we need to correct this anomaly. We need a Constitution of the people that works for the poorest of the poor,” Okunniyi said.

He added, “Our next plan is to meet with the leadership of the National Assembly. We have made contact with the leadership of the National Assembly and the meeting will happen in April. We may meet the Senate and House of Representatives jointly or separately, however, it will happen on the same day.

“After meeting the National Assembly, we will, in the same April, begin zonal outreaches, advocacy to traditional rulers, influential leaders of geopolitical zones, labour leaders.”

He decried the failure of President Goodluck Jonathan to send the 2014 Confab report as a bill to the National Assembly where a referendum on the report would have been done by a Constituent Assembly.

In arriving at a new Constitution, he, however, said the 2014 Confab report, the 1963, 1979, 1989, 1993 Constitutions, would serve as working documents when a Constituent Assembly is convened.

Aside from meeting with the National Assembly, Okunniyi said the group would also take the advocacy for a new Constitution to labour leaders, influential leaders, leaders of thought across geopolitical zones and traditional rulers.

He said the zonal advocacy outreaches are also to begin in April.

Some of those who advanced The Patriots cause at Wednesday’s memorial event were Prof Anthony Kila, Dr Tokunbo Awolowo Dosumu, Fafa Dan-Princewill, Mrs Ifeyinwa Ezenwa and son of the late FRA Williams, Kayode.

In his short remarks, Kayode Williams expressed belief that The Patriots agitation would come to pass, asserting his belief that President Bola Tinubu wants true federalism.

Another representative of the FRA Williams family, Folarin said a new Constitution was crucial to enthrone a proper federal structure.