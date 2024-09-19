Schools are resuming nationwide, and parents and guardians are distraught by the hike in tuition. While September usually raises tensions among parents as their wards, especially primary and secondary pupils resume from their long break, the stress on their finances is compounded by spiralling costs of fuel, forex, food, transportation, and other necessities. The state and federal governments must cushion the effects of this socioeconomic debacle through strategic provisions and programmes in the sector.

The predicament is worsened by insecurity, with reported kidnapping and killing of children and teachers in schools. This has caused parents and communities to lose confidence in the government’s ability to protect their wards. Unfortunately, pupils are also prone to electoral violence.

Conscious of the challenges, Kano, Edo, and Abia states have postponed the resumption of schools for the 2024/2025 academic session. While the Kano State Government delayed the resumption scheduled for September 9 “due to unforeseen circumstances,” Edo postponed resumption indefinitely due to the surge of petrol prices and hardships faced by parents. For Abia, resumption was shifted from September 16 to 23 due to the Muslim holiday, and to conclude its ongoing teacher training programme.

Although the delays may give ample time to the states to implement policies to improve the sector, this might disrupt the academic calendar, contribute to early marriages, and breed juvenile delinquents.

So, state governments should fast-track resumption. They should incentivise the teachers and rehabilitate the schools to achieve great academic outcomes.

Indeed, Nigeria’s education sector is in a crisis. The country is grappling with 20.1 million out-of-school children, the second worst globally, per UNESCO. In 2021, 10.5 million children aged five-14 were deprived of access to basic education, while 30 per cent of children dropped out of primary school. Tuition, child labour, and early marriage contribute to the phenomenon.

Only 53 per cent of boys and 47 per cent of girls are enrolled in secondary school. With only 60 per cent of children attending secondary school, financial constraints and early marriages also contribute to high dropout rates. Given the recent hikes, many more children may be left behind.

Insecurity, flooding, and the cost-of-living crisis have become concerning. In the North-East and North-West, insecurity is a major factor. Bandits have become emboldened. The unending threats of violence make it difficult for schools to function safely, causing fear and uncertainty among parents, students, and school staff. Despite the Safe School Initiative implemented by the Federal Government, there has been no respite.

In the South-South, flooding has disrupted education. The seasonal menace has displaced citizens, compounding their socioeconomic struggles while pupils cannot navigate their way to school. They trek long distances to school as transportation costs have become unaffordable. The South-West, once known for good educational facilities and standards, has begun to face gross teacher shortages, school dropouts, and poor academic performances.

Governors should not abdicate their social responsibilities. Primary and secondary education is mandate of the states. The failure of state governors to entrench standards and train and incentivise teachers is visible despite access to UBEC funds. It has made parents to opt for private instead of public schools.

The government should revive and strengthen the school feeding programme, which gained significant traction during the Muhammadu Buhari administration and helped attract students to schools. It should be better managed, with strict guidelines to prevent corruption and ensure that the benefits reach the intended pupils.

Part of the proceeds from the cancellation of petrol subsidies should be redirected toward providing tax breaks for schools, educational organisations, grants, scholarships, and opportunities for poor pupils.