Sahara Group has launched M.A.D with Football 5.0, the latest edition of its flagship internal engagement initiative, reinforcing its commitment to building a connected, inclusive workforce across geographies.

The initiative gives Sahara employees the opportunity to attend live football matches at iconic stadiums including Old Trafford in Manchester and Emirates Stadium in London, using shared experiences to strengthen collaboration and a unified One-Sahara culture.

Speaking on the initiative, Bethel Obioma, Head, Corporate Communications, said the fifth edition of the M.A.D with Football initiative reinforces the energy and infrastructure conglomerate’s commitment to entrenching diversity and inclusion across its locations in Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

Obioma said that over the past three decades, Sahara Group has consistently prioritized people as a central pillar of its growth journey, recognizing that culture and connection are critical to long term success.

“M.A.D with Football 5.0 aligns strongly with the Sahara Beyond XXX narrative, reflecting the Group’s belief that sustainable success is driven by operational performance, meaningful experiences that inspire, energise, and connect people. Sahara continues to invest deliberately in initiatives that recognize effort, reward commitment, and strengthen organisational culture,” he added.

The 5.0 edition builds on this legacy, reaffirming Sahara Group’s commitment to a people centred culture that goes beyond the workplace and beyond geography. By offering Saharians (the term used to describe Sahara employees) the chance to witness world class football in legendary venues, the initiative celebrates excellence, teamwork, and the spirit of belonging that defines the Sahara ecosystem.

Employees who have participated in previous editions have also shared enthusiastic reflections on internal platforms. Juliet Basemera of Asharami Uganda, described the experience as “a dream come true,” expressing gratitude for the opportunity to be in Manchester. Arnaud Ritz, Sahara Energy Geneva, noted that the trip made it possible to “finally put faces to the names” he previously only knew from emails, and to meet Saharians “from all around the world.”

Oriyomi Adewale, Asharami Energy, Rwanda, called the initiative evidence of Sahara’s commitment to work life balance and employee wellbeing, describing it as “delightful” to be part of a company that invests in employee welfare and memorable moments.

Participation in M.A.D with Football 5.0 is open to Sahara employees in line with internal guidelines, with selected participants earning the opportunity to represent Sahara Group at live matches at Old Trafford and Emirates Stadium, experiencing firsthand the passion, energy, and global community that football embodies.