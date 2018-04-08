Saraki appoints sacked senator as special adviser

President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, has appointed a former lawmaker who represented Taraba North Senatorial District, Senator Danladi Abubakar, as his Special Adviser on Special Duties.

A statement issued on Sunday in Abuja by the Special Adviser to the Senate President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Yusuph Olaniyonu, said the appointment was with immediate effect.

Abubakar, according to the statement, had served in the current 8th Senate, where he served as Chairman of the Committee on NEPAD and member of other committees.

It said the 53-year-old was deputy governor before his election into the Senate in 2015.

The Supreme Court had sacked Abubakar in June 2017 and declared Shuaibu Lau as the authentic ‎owner of the senatorial seat.