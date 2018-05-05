Seven die in Borno suicide attacks

Four suicide bombers attacked Mainari Kanuri and Shua villages, both in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State early Friday morning.

It was gathered that seven persons, including the bombers, were killed during the attacks while seven others were injured.

The incidents, which sent panic among residents, have since seen security being beefed up in the areas.

Confirming the attacks in a statement on Friday, the spokesperson for the Borno Police Command, DSP Edet Okon, said, “At about 12.04 am today [Friday], four suicide bombers detonated Improvised Explosive Devices strapped to their bodies in Mainari Kanuri and Mainari Shua villages in Konduga local government areas.

“Three of them detonated the IEDs, killing themselves only, while the fourth person killed herself and three others.

“Seven other persons were injured and have been evacuated to the hospital. Security has also been beefed up in the areas and all around the Maiduguri metropolis.”

Meanwhile, Okon said there was a failed suicide attack in Bama on Thursday, stating that the suicide bomber was sighted by security agents and was promptly neutralised.

“No casualty was recorded,” he said.