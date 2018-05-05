Brighton stun Man Utd 1-0 to escape relegation

Brighton & Hove Albion shocked second-placed Manchester United 1-0 to secure not only their premiership status, but also their second win over the Red Devils in more than 25 years.

In a tense, fast-paced English Premier League encounter, Pascal Gross’ header from Jose Izquierdo’s cross was cleared by Marcos Rojo – but from just behind the line.

Anthony Knockaert and Izquierdo were fantastic on the two wings – likewise Gross in the centre – and caused United problems from start to finish.

The Seagulls fully merited their goal when Gross beat Ashley Young in the air to send Izquierdo’s cross past De Gea.

There were initial doubts if the ball had crossed the line; but goal line technology affirmed Gross’s header, prompting massive celebrations from the delirious home fans.

The summer signing from Ingolstadt has been involved in 45% of Brighton’s Premier League goals all season – seven goals and eight assists.

Brighton did not create many chances following that goal but showed good game management to see the game out.

Manchester united dominated possession but created less than five chances throughout the game, to the charging of a not-impressed Jose Mourinho.

Manchester United have now lost to all three of the promoted sides away from home this season.

With this shock result Brighton now have 41 points to occupy the 11th place, they cannot be caught by the bottom three.

The final whistle prompted a party atmosphere as the sea gulls can now focus on their second season in the top flight since 1983.