Glasgow Rangers appoint Steven Gerrard as new manager

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has been confirmed as the new manager of Scottish Premiership side Glasgow Rangers.

This means the former Merseyside captain will be leaving his previous job as Liverpool under-18s coach.

Under his watch, Liverpool U18s produced an impressive run in his maiden campaign as a full-time coach, including a quarter-final showing at the UEFA youth champions league.

The ex-Liverpool captain retired from active football in 2016 after spending one season with LA Galaxy in the United States.

Despite being offered immediate employment with lower league club MK Dons, the scouser declined and instead horned his coaching skills at Melwood.

He is expected to revive the fortunes of Rangers, who have lived under the shadow of old firm rivals Glasgow Celtic.

Gerrard’s movement North of the British Isles will also see him face his former coach Brendan Rodgers, who has lead Celtic to two league and cup doubles.