Skill acquisition: I used to be a plumber, says Gov. Sanwo-Olu

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday said he worked as a plumber about 30 years ago.

He made the revelation during the graduation of 6,252 students of the 18 skill acquisition centres in the state.

Sanwo-Olu advised youths and women to engage in vocational skills and become employers of labour rather than depending solely on government and private organisations for job opportunities.

He also urged the graduands to use the skills they had acquired to create platforms for themselves to be employers of labour.

The governor, while assuring the graduating students of support, urged them to do all they could to make learning a life-long venture, by constantly seeking ways to improve their skills and grow their businesses.

The students were trained in 15 different skills, including hairdressing and cosmetology, catering and hotel management, computer training, barbing, textile design, hat making and bead stringing, shoe making/leather works, fashion design and dress making.

The state Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Cecilia Dada, said the graduands would receive the Lagos State Technical and Vocational Education Board certificates which could grant them transition into any of the state technical colleges for further training.