Summons: Police IG not fit for any public office – Senate

May 9, 2018 0

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, on Wednesday said the lawmakers revolved to declare the IG persona non grata, stressing that he is not fit to hold any public office in Nigeria or any other country.

Saraki recalled that a court, which the Police boss approached over his earlier invitation by the Senate, ‎ruled that the lawmakers had the powers to summon him or any other public officer.

The Senate President said the lawmakers also resolved that the leadership of the chamber would make further considerations on the matter.

Details later…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

Minister seeks extra year in school for graduates

Nigerian students may spend extra year in specialized institutions after graduation to make them employable ...