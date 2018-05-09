Ikpea commends The Sun newspapers on World Cup seminar

Akeem Busari

As preparations for the epoch-making World Cup seminar organized by The Sun Publishing Company gathers momentum, the national chairman of Nigeria Football Supporters’ Club (NFSC), Rev. Samuel Ikpea, has commended the company for setting the tone for a successful outing by the Super Eagles in Russia.

In a chat, Ikpea stated the seminar was coming at the right time, adding that it would help to put the national team and the football administrators in the proper frame of mind to excel in Russia.

” On behalf of the NFSC, we want to thank The Sun Publishing Company for this wonderful initiative. We believe also, that it would definitely point the way forward for our football, ” he said.

” We also want to assure the organizers of our unalloyed support at all times as partners in the progress of Nigerian football,” Ikpea added.

The seminar with the theme: ‘ That Super Eagles may excel in Russia and beyond’, is slated for May 22 in Port Harcourt.