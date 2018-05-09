AURAK connects with American Association for Advancement of Science

A visit between the administration of the American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK) and Special Advisor, Albert B. Jones of The American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS), was held through the organizational efforts of the United States Consulate in Dubai, United Arab Emirates to discuss future collaboration between the two institutions.

AAAS is an international nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing science, engineering, and innovation for the benefit of all people.

As one of the leading voices for the scientific world, they spearhead initiatives in science policy, international cooperation and diplomacy, STEM education, and public engagement.

They promote and defend the integrity of science by providing unbiased, peer recommended evaluations and advice to institutions in science.

Prof. Hassan Hamdan Al Alkim, AURAK President, Prof. Stephen Whilhite, Vice President for Academic Affairs and Student Success and Provost and a group of AURAK’s senior administrators discussed with the AAAS the possible venues for cooperation between the two institutions.

Both sides agreed on the importance of further program development with additional program accreditations and establishing more partnerships with international institutions and universities

Mr. Albert reiterated that AAAS will sponsor research workshops that would allow opportunities for such partnerships to be forged.

Mr. Albert also discussed the possibility of collaborating with AURAK in their Zero Energy Villa project for the Solar Decathlon in Dubai this upcoming November and suggested various programs that will benefit AURAK.

Prof. Hassan is optimistic and would like to see enduring communications with AAAS and the evaluation of our university in the search of pathways to enhance our curriculum.

He also looks forward to future cooperation with the American Consulate in Dubai, who was responsible for making this meeting possible.

The American University of Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab of Emirates (UAE) is a government-owned institution of higher education which provides an integrated North American-style education.

It is accredited by the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research in UAE and offers a total of twenty-two undergraduate and graduate programs across a wide range of disciplines.

The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) awarded the institution candidacy status in July 2017.