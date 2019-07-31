Super Eagles: I’m ready to leave Nigeria – Rohr

July 31, 2019 0

Super Eagles head coach. Gernot Rohr has hinted that he is ready to leave, if the Nigeria Football Federation,  asked him to, revealing that there was no contract clause in his deal.

The Franco-German born coach who was speaking against the backdrop of criticism about his tactics at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations stated he would love to stay adding that there isn’t any truth in media reports claiming that he would be paid $1m if sacked by the NFF.

“I was shocked when I read that the NFF can’t part ways with me if they are no longer satisfied with my services because of the $1m buy out clause in my contract which is not true. The NFF has the right to ask me to go and I have the right to say am done with the Super Eagles job.”

NFF president, Amaju Pinnick had ruled out sacking the coach, adding that he is likely to see out his contract which runs out next year.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

AFCON 2019: Why Pinnick snubbed me on medal podium – Rohr

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr revealed why the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President, Amaju Pinnick, snubbed ...