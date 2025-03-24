The Supreme Court of Nigeria has dismissed reports suggesting that Justice Emmanuel Agim accompanied the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, to a convocation ceremony at the University of Calabar.

In a statement on Monday, the apex court’s Director of Information and Public Relations, Akande Festus, clarified that Justice Agim attended the event as an honouree and alumnus, having been deemed worthy by the university’s Governing Council to receive an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Law.

Festus stated, “In light of the reports circulating on social media and other news platforms, we wish to clarify the circumstances surrounding the attendance of Hon. Justice Emmanuel Akomaye Agim of the Supreme Court of Nigeria at the convocation ceremony of the University of Calabar on Saturday, 22nd March 2025.

“It has come to our attention that misleading information has emerged, suggesting that Hon. Justice Emmanuel Agim accompanied the Hon. Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mr Nyesom Wike, to the ceremony. We hereby dispel this false narrative.

“He was recognised for his significant contributions to the legal profession, which reflect his commitment to justice, integrity, and the rule of law, serving as a model for aspiring legal professionals and students alike.”

He explained that although Justice Agim was initially scheduled to attend the burial ceremony of Justice Stanley Alagoa in Bayelsa State alongside other Supreme Court Justices, he sought permission to attend the University of Calabar convocation instead.

It also stressed that Justice Agim’s participation was entirely independent and not in any official capacity for any government ministry or department.

“Any insinuation to the contrary is not only inaccurate but undermines the judicial independence that is crucial to our democracy.

“We encourage the public and media to verify information through credible sources before sharing or publishing, to prevent the spread of misinformation,” the statement read.