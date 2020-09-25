Three deaths, injuries trail gas tanker explosion in Lagos

Three person were declared dead and several others were injured when gas cylinder exploded at a filling station at Cele Bus Stop, Iju, Lagos, yesterday.

A witness, John Udoh, said the fire started when a tanker was trying to offload gasoline in the filling station and the cooking gas stand attached to the filling station exploded.

Udoh said three persons were burnt beyond recognition, just as many people injured, while the raging fire destroyed many vehicles.

“The police, fire service and emergency agencies are putting out the fire and bringing out burnt victims. Over 40 people were injured and rushed to the hospital,” he said.

The injured were reported to have suffered various degrees of burns.

“The Agency has activated its response plan to the fire incident at Cele Bus Stop, Ifako-Ijaiye LGA and will provide further updates. Lagosians are urged to kindly exercise calm”, Oke-Osanyintolu wrote on Twitter.

Posts on Twitter gave the precise location of the blast as Iju-Ajuwon Road.

From online reports, the accident happened at a gas station and many properties nearby the epicentre were engulfed by the spreading fire.