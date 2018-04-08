Traditional ruler tasks NFSC on unity, development

…as ikpea pays surprise visit to Onojie of Ekpoma

By Timothy Omobude

The Onojie of Ekpoma, His Royal Highness, Anthony Ehizojie Abumere 11, has charged members and the national executive of the Nigeria Football Supporters Club (NFSC) on the unity, peaceful coexistence and development amongst its members both locally and internationally.

HRH Abumere 11 made this charge during the courtesy visit of members of NFSC to his palace at Ekpoma adding that he was delighted to see an Edoman climbing to the position of the club national chairman, a situation he described as one of the numerous good developmental project on the way to the state.

‘I’m very happy to receive you people in my palace, seeing you people physically today is like a dream come true, I always watch you people dancing and singing on the television. You people must continue to contribute your little to the unity and development of this our dear country, sport does not recognise any tribe or religion, the Onojie added.

Speaking on behalf of the club on the reason that necessitated the courtesy visit to the Onojie, the National Chairman of the club, Rev. Samuel Ikpea told the Ekpoma royal father that he and his members were at the palace to seek royal blessing having won his election last year as the new chairman.

‘We can not come to Ekpoma without seeing the traditional ruler, we bring you greetings from the President-General of the club, Dr. Rafiu Ladipo, we are here to notify and inform you of our planned visit to come and decorate you as one of our national patron, you have done so well in the area of youth development through sport and that is why you are befitting of this honour ‘.

‘We want you to pick a date that will be convenient for you so that we can come with our team from the national for the proper decoration. As our national patron, we are aware of you yearly sporting event in the area of football and we will like to be part of the planning when the time come. Ikpea added.

The Onojie was treated to the globally-acclaimed sounds from the musical instruments of members of the supporters club.

Meanwhile, the Onojie later offered royal prayers blessing to the visiting members and told the NFSC Chairman that a date would be comminuted to him within two weeks for the event.