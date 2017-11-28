Union Bank training academy gets CIBN accreditation

Union Bank Learning Academy has been awarded full accreditation status by the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria.

The lender said the development was in recognition of its compliance with regulatory standards and best practices.

This, it said, underscored its commitment to the development of its employees as outlined in its employee value proposition, a framework hinged on five critical levers including learning and career development.

The lender said its accreditation followed a recent evaluation exercise carried out by the CIBN under the competency framework for the banking and finance industry put in place by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The Executive Director, Service and Technology, Union Bank, Nath Ude, was quoted as saying, “The efforts of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria in training Nigerian bankers is a commendable feat. We thank them for their efforts along the lines of capacity building and changing the face of learning in the banking industry.”

The President and Chairman of Council, CIBN, Prof. Segun Ajibola, was quoted as saying, “I have no doubts in my mind that this accreditation will put you in a more comfortable position towards achieving your mandate and improving the quality of your offerings as a bank.”