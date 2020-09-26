Wike rejects unemployment data for Rivers State

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike on Friday dismissed the unemployment data released by the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS), which said the state has the highest number of unemployed people in the country.

Wike said the figures were political concocted.

Wike stated this on Sunrise Daily programme of Channels Television in Port Harcourt on Friday.

NBS had in its latest unemployment data named Imo, Akwa Ibom and Rivers as the states with highest unemployment rates in the country.

But Wike said the data was not accurate, adding that at least 3,000 jobs had been created in the construction sector alone.

He also announced that the State would soon employ 6,000 teachers to improve the quality of education.

Governor Wike made the disclosure at a Live Television Programme in Port Harcourt today

The Governor who spoke on diverse issues also lamented what he called the impunity exhibited by the Inspector General of Police who ordered him to leave Edo State while his Imo and Kano counterparts were not harassed.

Wike explained that the Inspector General’s role was premeditated because Rivers State Government is challenging the deduction of its revenue by the Federal Government for the Police Trust Fund.

He said governors have been reduced to Chief Logistics Officers and not Chief Security Officers.

According to him, Governors do not have control over security in their States because those securing them can be withdrawn at will.