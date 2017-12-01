World Cup draws hold in Russia today

Nigerians are anxious to know the group in which the Super Eagles will land as the 2018 World Cup draws are made today in Russia.

There are growing concerns over the pedigree of the teams that will draw the Super Eagles. Some Nigerians hope their darling team will get a “favourable” draw.

Their prayer is for the Super Eagles to go beyond the group’s stage and qualify for the latter stages of the competition. Others believe that the Eagles should be ready to play against the best teams from the group stage if they hope to do well at the World Cup.

With the Eagles in Pot Four, meant for the weakest qualifiers, it is certain that the Nigerian side will meet two super teams in the group stage.

The Super Eagles have beaten the likes of Spain, Bulgaria and Greece at the group stage of the previous World Cup tournaments.

They also had memorable outings against Argentina, a couple of times. But the team lost to Italy in the second round in its first appearance in 1994.

In the past, the Nigerian qualified for the second round thrice – 1994, 1998 and 2016, recording spectacular results along the way – the 3-0 spanking of Bulgaria in 1994 and the 3-2 win over Spain in 1998 – top of the bill.

A Nigerian side on the way to its sixth appearance at the world football showpiece needs not fear any foe.

The 4-2 win over Argentina in a friendly game in Russia last month, though seven months away from the World Cup, shows that the Eagles can become world beaters in Russia if preparations are done the right way.

It is common knowledge that the World Cup is where the best nations gather to showcase their skills and know-how as they pursue the coveted prize Jules Rimet trophy.

So, the Eagles must be ready for a tough time in Russia if they hope to soar above their opponents and advance beyond their second round finish.

Qualifying for the tournament is a testament that the Super Eagles are one of the top 32 national teams in the world, irrespective of their ranking.

So, no matter what happens at the world Cup next summer, the Eagles can revel in their achievement. – The Nation.