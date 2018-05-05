World Cup: MultiChoice slashes DStv, GOtv decoder prices

MultiChoice Nigeria has promised football fans the best offerings on SuperSport, exclusively on DStv and GOtv.

The company also announced that all 64 games of the FIFA World Cup in Russia will be available live in HD to DStv and GOtv viewers, with viewers getting the best of expert commentary and analyses.

It equally announced decoder price slashes, with the DStv HD decoder, which includes a dish kit plus one-month subscription on the Compact bouquet available at N8,500, a 14% reduction from the previous price of N9,900.

Also, the GOtv decoder, which comes with the antenna and one-month subscription on GOtv Max will be available for only N5,900.

The announcements were made in Lagos yesterday at the launch of “Connect with Greatness”, the company’s World Cup campaign.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Martin Mabutho, General Manager, Marketing and Sales for MultiChoice Nigeria, said: “The FIFA World Cup is football’s biggest event, featuring the best players and national teams all fighting for one ultimate prize. We are proud to say that we have been broadcasting the football tournaments since 2006 and this edition won’t be any different as we will be showing all 64 matches of the World Cup LIVE and in HD on DStv and GOtv.

“Nigerians can enjoy all the games from the comfort of their homes and on the go with up to five mobile devices via the DStv Now app. We will also be providing exclusive live coverage from Russia with expert analysis from the biggest football professionals among other benefits. All you have to do to get in on the excitement is purchase a DStv HD decoder for as low as N8,500 and a GOtv decoder for N5,900.”

Subscribers will have access to the World Cup on six dedicated SuperSport channels broadcasting all 64 games on all DStv packages.

GOtv subscribers will also enjoy all 64 World Cup games on GOtv Max and GOtv Plus packages, while GOtv Value customers can view a total of 56 World Cup games.

Customers can also expect pre and post-match analysis from world class football experts, curated magazine shows on SuperSport and for the first time, pidgin commentary from seasoned local commentators.

Meanwhile, the World Cup pop-up channel, SuperSport 14 (SS14), has been live on DStv and GOtv ahead of the soccer feast with an assortment of exciting content including great legacy footage, highlights, documentaries, FIFA films, classic matches and interviews.

The channel also features exclusive and rare archive footage of football’s best moments and matches on channel 36