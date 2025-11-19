History was made in Lagos on Tuesday, as 13-year-old Ebunoluwa Seth Oluwatimilehin, of Igando Community Senior High School, Igando, a suburb of Lagos, emerged as the overall winner of the 15th UBA Foundation National Essay Competition, thus becoming the youngest winner in the 15 years of the competition.

Ebunoluwa, a public school student in SS2, also emerged as the first male winner in over eight years, as female winners have repeatedly dominated the competition. He clinched the grand prize of N10m educational grant to be used for his future studies at any African higher institution of his choice.

According to a statement from the foundation, an elated Ebunoluwa expressed his joy, stating, “I am incredibly grateful and overwhelmed. This competition has shown me that passion and hard work truly pay off.

It has been an amazing journey that has deepened my love for writing and expressing my ideas.”

The second-place winner, Njoku-Kelechi Emerald of Christian International High School, Owerri, received a N7.5m educational grant, while the third-place prize of N5m educational grant was awarded to Bayero Fatima Auwal of Cornerstone Montessori Schools, Gudu, Abuja.

In addition to the monetary grants for the top three winners, all 12 finalists were awarded brand-new laptops and other educational materials to support their academic pursuits.

The 2025 edition received several thousand entries, with significant participation extending beyond major cities into rural communities across the country.

UBA’s Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Oliver Alawuba, who commended the Foundation’s 15-year commitment to the initiative, explained the competition’s strategic role in reviving a culture of reading and writing among youth.